Donna A. (Telford) Marshall, 71, of Huntingdon, formerly of Blairsville, died Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at UPMC Altoona Hospital, Altoona.
Born March 19, 1950, in Greensburg, she was the daughter of Glenn W. Telford and Ethel A. (Staymates) Telford.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Huntingdon. She also was a member of the Take Note Lady’s Music Group in Huntingdon. She loved gardening and doing jigsaw puzzles.
Surviving are her husband, Robert W. Marshall, Huntingdon; daughter Renee Snider and husband Troy, Lancaster; son Daniel P. Kitzmiller, Blairsville; grandchildren Dylan P. and Jason G. Kitzmiller; stepsons Kevin Marshall and wife Debbie, Delmont, and Rob Marshall and wife, Gale, Poway, Calif.; stepgrandchildren Neal Fabin, Sara Kay Jobes and husband Rich, Andrew and Ben Marshall, and Jenna, Sierra and Aidan Marshall; and sister Nancy Telford, Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Dennis P. Kitzmiller; and stepdaughter Linda Marshall-Fabin-Bonya.
Visitation will be at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, on Friday, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate. Masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.