Donna Banko Jobe

Donna Gail (Boring) Banko Jobe, 66, passed away at her home on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
She was born June 7, 1954, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, San Diego, Calif., and was proud to be a Marine and Army “brat.” She was the oldest daughter of Lt. Col. Harry R. Boring and his wife, Elaine.
Donna was a loving wife for more than nine years to her devoted husband, Paul W. Jobe, of Indiana. They were married on 11-11-11. She was the proud mother of Danielle Stephanie Banko and Dean Richard Banko, of New Florence.
She is survived by two younger sisters, Kathleen Mack (Fred), of New Florence, and Barbara Deyarmin (Michael), of Clyde; her sister-in-law, Sandy Smelko (Dennis); brother-in-law David Jobe (Donna); brother-in-law Brian Jobe (Marion); and many nieces and nephews: Adam Pozar (son of Kathleen Mack), Travis Deyarmin (fiance Amy), Nicolette Deyarmin, Julianne Smelko, Jared Smelko, Adrienne Treese (Joseph) and sons Joseph Jr. and Blayden, Shane Jobe and Sarah Jobe. She was also a step-aunt to Melissa Neach (Chris) and sons Dylan and Zach, and Lindsay Rice (Ryan) and daughter Rylea.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Lt. Col. Harry R. Boring; grandparents Richard and Elizabeth Boring and Abraham and Nettie Mae Cruickshank.
She leaves behind loving uncles Scottie Boring and Gene Cruickshank, her Aunt Peggy Pyda, and numerous cousins. She also leaves behind her precious “cat-baby” Fallon and grand-kitties Baxter and Inka.
Donna was a friend to all. She loved life and spending time with family and friends, crocheting, photography, traveling, country music and concerts and all things Disney.
One of Donna’s proudest achievements was the Veterans Memory Book, made up of local veterans who had served in all wars from Civil War to the Afghanistan war. The book is housed in the New Florence Community Library. She was also the founder and administrator of the Laurel Valley Middle School/High School Facebook Group.
Donna worked at Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, as a custodian for 18 years; at Fox’s Pizza; Uni-Mart/Arby’s; U.N.S.C.O., Johnstown; Champion Lakes Golf Course; Ligonier Valley School District; Campus Sportswear; and as a runner at The West Fairfield Auction Barn. She was also a part-time photographer/stringer for the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat.
Donna was involved in many activity groups throughout her life including Laurel Valley Band Parents (Band President), New Florence Fire Company Auxiliary, The Laurel Valley Ambulance Service and Auxiliary, V.F.W. of New Florence & Robinson, The Eagles of Indiana, former Girl Scout (Brownies) Leader and Back to Nature Fitness Club.
She was a 1973 graduate of Laurel Valley High School and a 1994 graduate of W.C.C.C, majoring in photography and media, graduating with honors.
At Donna’s request there will be no viewing. Interment will be at the West Fairfield Cemetery. Donna and Paul extend special thanks to the VNA Hospice nurses of Indiana and a very special thank-you to Chrissy and sister-in-law Donna for the wonderful care they all gave her.
Donna loved all animals. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested that donations be made to Four Footed Friends or the Humane Society in Indiana.
