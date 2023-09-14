Donna C. (McCutcheon) Keefer, 94, of Cheswick, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, with loving daughters Sharon and Sally and granddaughter Lily at her side.
The daughter of Donald T. and Sara K. McCutcheon, Donna was born on Aug. 25, 1929, and resided in Indiana most of her adult life.
Donna was a member of Shelocta Community Presbyterian Church where she was a church deacon and active volunteer for many years. She was devoted to her grandchildren and always enjoyed attending their activities. To the many children she cared for over the years, she was lovingly referred to as “Mommy Neal.”
Donna is survived by three children, Stephen S. Keefer and wife Pam, of Maple, N.C.; Sally (Keefer) Tarhi and husband Bob, of Butler; and Sharon (Keefer) Smith and husband Rich, of Indiana; grandchildren Heather (Keefer) Rutsch, Lily Smith and Benjamin Tarhi; brother Tim McCutcheon Sr. and wife Ann, of Cheswick; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal T. Keefer; brother Tom McCutcheon; and sister Judy (McCutcheon) Allen.
At Donna’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, she asked that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, Humane Society or Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
