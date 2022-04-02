Donna Darlene Ercole-Bash, 68, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
The daughter of Alfred and Elsie (Ercole) Bash, she was born April 12,1953, in Latrobe.
Donna was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and also Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received a Master of Arts degree.
During her career, she taught art in the Derry School District. In her free time she enjoyed basket weaving, collecting antiques and art.
She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.
Surviving are her husband, Daniel E. Bash; children, Joshua Bash, Indiana; Kasey Bash and her friend John, Indiana; and Kaitlyn Bash and her partner Nick Perseo, Erie; and brothers, David Ercole and his wife Tamson, Pittsburgh; and Timothy Ercole and wife Kimberly, Gettysburg.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.