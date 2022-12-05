Donna Denise Kurcsics, 60, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with a very rare form of cancer.
She was born May 23, 1962, in DuBois, to Angelo Rudolph and Lucy Rose (Ciccone) Stefanelli.
Donna graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1980 and then from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1984 with a degree in elementary education. She worked for Lockheed Martin in the billing department for several years, then for S&T Bank and finally as a business manager for Blue Valley Dry Wall Inc. for 20 years, retiring in 2017.
Donna was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish. She had a “green thumb” and enjoyed the great outdoors, spending much time with her husband traveling the country on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. She also enjoyed entertaining her family, especially her granddaughter, Madison, who was very near and dear to her heart.
Donna is survived by her husband of 24 years, Rick Kurcsics, of Blairsville; Rick’s children, Rick (Eun) Kurcsics, of Pittsburgh; Mandy (Mark) McKendrick, of Belle Vernon; and Christopher (Emily) Kurcsics, of DuBois; two granddaughters, Madison McKendrick and Zoey Kurcsics; sisters Joanne Stefanelli, of Indiana; Nancy (Tim) Magill, of Indiana; and Angela Ugarte, of Downingtown; nieces and nephews, Regina (Lance) Stefanelli-Neeper, of Vermont; Angelo (Indira) Stefanelli, of Philadelphia; Lisa Magill, of Indiana; Matthew (Rachel Miller) Magill, of Santa Fe, N.M.; and Ivan and Lucia Ugarte, of Downingtown; as well as a great-niece, Lucy, and nephew, Leo.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Olivia Kurcsics, and her puppy, Dillon.
Friends will be received by the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Coral worship site, with the Rev. Fr. John Pavlik O.F.M., Cap., as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Donna’s memory to 365 Hospice, 115 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722, or the Relay for Life of Indiana County.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.