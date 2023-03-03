Donna Elaine Adams, 84, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Concordia of Franklin Park.
The daughter of Wayne and Florence “Winnie” (Fairman) Cameron, she was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Home.
On Oct. 11, 1958, she married Francis J. Adams, who survives.
Retired, Donna worked for Sears as a credit manager and previously for Bell Telephone. She was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church and the Rosary Alter Society at the church. Donna was an active member of the church and volunteered her time for anything she could help with. She attended daily Mass and enjoyed joining her group of friends for a cup of coffee at McDonald’s afterward. Donna also volunteered her time for the American Red Cross, helping with the local blood drives.
Her hobbies included shopping, gift-giving and making floral arrangements, but above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for being a fireball of energy and for her willingness to help anyone, especially her friends for whom she cared deeply.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Francis J. Adams; her daughter, Marsha Adams-Rush and husband Jeffrey, of Wexford; and two granddaughters, Rachael Rush and fiancé Dylan Watkins and Allison Rush, all of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her sister Norma Durig; brother Ken Cameron; sister-in-law Sue Cameron, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; brother-in-law Ralph and sister-in-law Carol Adams, of Punxsutawney; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church, celebrated by Monsignor Riccardo. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her memory to Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church.
