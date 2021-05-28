Donna Flinko, 90, of Indiana, died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 10, 1930, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Harry and Ester (Sourwine) Layton.
Donna graduated from Indiana High School in 1948 and went on to attend and graduate from Sinai Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore. Upon graduation in 1951, she returned to Indiana and was employed at Indiana Regional Medical Center until her retirement in 2000.
Donna was an active member of the Indiana Hospital Nurses Association, the VFW Women’s Auxiliary and the Optimist Club. She loved Indiana Little League and volunteered in managing and working at the concession stand for more than 15 years. She also volunteered at local blood drives and worked the hospitality cart at the hospital.
Donna loved her annual trips. Spending two weeks a year at Myrtle Beach reading many Harlequin romances was her favorite vacation. She and her late husband, John, also enjoyed their annual fall trips traveling with the Optimist Club to watch college football games, seeing more than 15 different stadiums across the country and enjoying the bus rides and good times with friends.
She was also an avid sports fan and could often be heard in her neighborhood yelling at her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. She followed and enjoyed all of Pittsburgh’s professional teams and professional golf.
Most of all she valued her time with her family. She loved visits, vacations and mostly being together on the holidays.
Over the past 1.5 years, Donna thrived in her home at Moorehead Place. The family would like to thank all her wonderful caregivers and the residents she came to know as friends.
Donna is survived by sons, John (Joan) Flinko, of Minneapolis, and Mike Flinko, of Indiana; a sister, Jean Henry, of Evert; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John in 2011; sisters Ethyl and Pat; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Social distancing and the use of face masks will be required. Divine liturgy will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City at 10 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Wesley M. Mash. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Indiana Miracle League Field in care of the YMCA of Indiana: 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
