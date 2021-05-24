Donna Flinko, 90, of Indiana, unexpectedly died Friday, May 21, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Friends will be received next Tuesday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City at 10 a.m. next Wednesday, June 2, with the Rev. Wesley M. Mash. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Indiana Miracle League Field, in care of the YMCA of Indiana: 60 N. Ben Franklin Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
A complete obituary will be published in The Indiana Gazette later this week.
