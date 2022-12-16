Donna G. Dixson, 80, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of William A. and Mildred (Mallin) Jones, she was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Butler.
Donna was a homemaker and had worked at All That Jazz Dance Studio. She was a nurturing and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. Donna was known to take care of her family before herself and could make the best of any situation. She loved Christmas and enjoyed cooking, baking, music and butterflies.
She is survived by two daughters, Vicki Brown and husband Kevin, of Canfield, Ohio, and Kelli Ryan and husband Ron, of Indiana; two grandchildren, Emily Hignett and husband Jacob, and Ashley Olsen; two great-grandchildren, Christian and Haley; a brother, James R. Jones and significant other Paige; a brother-in-law, Garry Dixson and wife Jane; and a sister-in-law, Marlene Dixson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth L. Dixson; and a grandson, Ryan Dixson Henry.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home with Michael Singel officiating. Private interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
