Donna J. Houser, 87, of Penn Run, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
She was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Penn Run. She graduated from Pine Township school in Heilwood in 1954 and had worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Frank Edwards in Indiana for many years.
Donna was an active member in her church, Harmony United Presbyterian Church in Penn Run. For years, she volunteered her time to help with the events and upkeep at the church alongside her husband, John. She had served as president of the Harmony Cemetery Association, and she was part of the Harmony Missionary Society.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed all of the time she spent with her family. If you stopped by for a visit, she’d always welcome you in, even if she were in the middle of something. She enjoyed cleaning and keeping her house tidy. She also loved to cook and bake, especially for her family. It was rare for her not to have a homemade treat on her kitchen counter.
She lived in Germany for two years while her husband served in the Army. Throughout her 65-year marriage to John, they enjoyed many trips and took the opportunity to travel when they could, but she was also happy to just sit on their porch with him and watch the traffic go by.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, John Houser; parents Fred and Sara (Stephens) Slippy; her son, Stephen Houser; her sister, Marjorie Slippy; her brothers, Lester and Charles Slippy; her daughter-in-law, Tina (Vehovic) Houser; and in-laws Grant and Almeda (Welch) Houser.
Donna is survived by her children: Barry (Jeannette) Houser, of Penn Run; Curt (Brenda) Houser, of Penn Run; and Douglas (Mary) Houser, of South Riding, Va. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Gionni (Jon) Skupaka, Chadd Houser (partner Alexis Scruggs), Nicole (Michael) Neal, Carson (Lauren) Houser, Alex (Luke) Engle, Jonathan (Ashley) Houser and Matthew Houser; and her great-grandchildren: Elsie Skupaka, Camden and Grayson Neal and Avery and Grant Houser. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Altemus (Slippy), and her very special niece, Beverly Pribicko (Altemus).
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St., with Pastor Kathy Mihoerck officiating.
Burial will be in Harmony Cemetery, Penn Run.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Harmony United Presbyterian Church, 2075 Route 553 Hwy, P.O. Box 495, Penn Run, PA 15765.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.
