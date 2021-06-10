Donna J. Lanning

Donna Jeanne Lanning, 72, of Indiana, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A daughter of Carey “John” and Mary Elizabeth Watson Westover, she was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Indiana.
Donna was a graduate of Marion Center High School. She loved horses, and throughout her life she was very involved in Indiana County 4-H. She was a member of the Indiana Moose and loved to crochet.
She is survived by four children, Guy Lanning, of Indiana; Christy Kimmel and husband Dan, of Indiana; Justin Lanning, of Indiana; and Ashlee Sleppy and husband Stephen, of Penn Run; a brother, Robertson Westover and wife Joanne, of Cranberry; two grandchildren, Andrew and Victoria Kimmel; nephew David Westover and wife Hannah, of Cranberry; great-nephew Jonathon Westover; and a former daughter-in-law, Shelly Lanning, of Homer City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Clair G. “Tyke” Lanning.
Friends will be received Friday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Pastor Scot of Divine Destiny Ministries will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana, PA 15701, to help the family with the cost of the funeral.
