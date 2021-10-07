Donna “Jane” States, 80, of Rochester Mills, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born April 7, 1941, to Glen E. and Lucille (Brillhart) King in Indiana County.
Jane was a member of Montgomery Church of the Brethren in Purchase Line and also attended Canoe Ridge Church of God.
Jane was a 1959 graduate of Marion Center High School.
She was the treasurer of Pine Cemetery for more than 30 years.
Jane was the ultimate caregiver to her family and was known to everyone as “Grandma Jane.”
She and her husband were past members of the Groundhog Campers.
Jane enjoyed camping, baking and cooking.
Her family always requested her gob cakes at birthday parties and family get-togethers.
Most of all, Jane loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, with whom she would have celebrated 61 years on Oct. 15, Ronald M. States, of Rochester Mills; a son, Ronald W. States and wife Yvonne, Rossiter; a daughter, Nancy Hartmann, Blairsville; grandchildren, Luke States and wife Ashley, Heather Hartmann and Anthony and Zack Hartmann; four great-grandchildren, Abbi, Ryeley, Kashen and Cully; two sisters, Sarah Clayton, Shelocta, and Joann Getty, Kent; a brother, Donald E. King, Home; two sisters-in-law, Lois Kay Miller, Punxsutawney, and Donna Jean States, Rossiter; a brother-in-law, Darrel E. States, New Florence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Terry Semsick officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Cemetery, Rossiter.
Memorial donations may be made to Pine Cemetery Association, c/o Denny Henry, 1446 Dug Hill Road, Rossiter, PA 15772.
To share a memory, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.