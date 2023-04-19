Donna Jean Cessna, of Lima, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Lelia Haggerty, of Numine.
She is survived by her husband of almost 67 years, Homer Lee Cessna; sons Tom Cessna (Lisa), Jim Cessna (Denise) and Bill Cessna (Renee); grandchildren Josh Hastings (Candice), Alisha Creager (Josh), Cody Cessna, Shawn Cessna (Shannon), Dana Cessna, Jessica Shirey (Tom), Dayton Cessna, Christopher Cessna (Gloria), Shane Trautman, Derrick Cessna (Halle) and Jerrick Cessna (Jamie); 15 great-grandchildren; brothers Robert Haggerty (Jean) and Eugene Haggerty (Alice); sister Carol Barcomb (Dan); and many nieces and nephews.
Donna was born in 1937 in Washington Township. After marriage she moved to Lima, N.Y., with her family. She worked her whole career at Enerco Machine in Lima, N.Y., while also being a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
Donna will be buried in Pennsylvania in a private ceremony. To leave a condolence, please visit www.mertonkaysfuneralhome.com.