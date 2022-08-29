Donna Jean Cooper

Donna Jean (McIntire) Cooper, 73, of Shelocta, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.
She was born March 8, 1949, in Punxsutawney, to Gerald “Bo” McIntire and Andrena (Tregaskes) McIntire.
She was predeceased by her parents; stepfather, Wilbert Kerner; and sister, Linda Kiehl.
Mrs. Cooper is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, John “Ron” Cooper; her cherished children, Brian (Crissy) Cooper, of Shelocta, and Allen (Kristie) Cooper, of Homer City. She was the loving grandmother of Brandon, Jacob and Leanne Cooper, of Homer City, and Julia and Katelyn Cooper, of Shelocta. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mrs. Cooper was a member of Mount Union Lutheran Church of Shelocta. She enjoyed spending time with her family and granddogs, Meg, Luna and Diesel, and grandcat, Cupcake. Mrs. Cooper enjoyed hunting, reading, knitting, sewing and putting together puzzles with her husband. She will be missed by all who knew her.
The family will be holding a private service. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Union Lutheran Church, 1051 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774, or the VNA Family Hospice Services, 850 Hospital Road #3000, Indiana, PA 15701.
Interment was at Mt. Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
To send an online condolence to Donna’s family, please visit www.bauer funeral.com.