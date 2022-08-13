Donna Jean Greene

Donna Jean (Kunkle) Greene, 86, of Clymer, joined our Heavenly Father in the afterlife Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, surrounded by loved ones in her home.
On July 19, 1936, Donna was born in Indiana County to Alice Bernice (Wellen) Kunkle and Floyd Kunkle. She then went to Commodore Area School District (now Purchase Line), where she graduated. She married her husband, Bernard Greene Sr., on April 18, 1959. The two raised their six children. Their kids grew up and had kids, all of whom called her “Ma” and him “Poppy.”
Ma was a very selfless soul. After raising her own children, she was everyone’s go-to babysitter and eventually went on to raise a countless amount of foster kids. On top of that, Ma was always sure to donate to Native American Indian tribes. In return, they would send her dream catchers that she would give to her grandchildren.
Not only did Donna help raise many children, but she also loved animals and raised a whole farm. From cows, goats, pigs, lambs, chickens, roosters, bunnies and ducks to dogs — the only thing Ma did not get that she wanted was a monkey.
You could be sure to find Donna watching every soap opera on the air. Whether it be “Days of our Lives” or the Hallmark channel, she was the center for information. If she wasn’t watching her daytime soaps, you could find her browsing a magazine, finding the most bizarre things, and then ordering them.
Ma kept her faith close. She instilled “love thy neighbor” into her kids, for she married hers. When anyone had any problem, Ma would encourage them to keep praying, and she would, too.
Surviving are her children: Kimberly (Jose) Chi, Sally (Robert) Lute, Randy (Sandy) Greene, Garry (Demita) Greene and Scott (Amy) Greene; daughter-in-law Debra (Bernard) Boyer; sister Helen Greene; brothers: Michael (Denise) Kunkle and Richard Kunkle; sisters-in-law: Virginia Ankele and Barbara Greene; and brother-in-law John (Dora) Greene. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many (great) nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Greene Sr.; son, Bernard (Debra) Greene Jr.; mother, Alice Bernice (Wellen) Kunkle; father, Floyd Kunkle; brother, Fred Kunkle; sisters-in-law: Delores (Butch) Kunkle, Ruby (Laird) Orr, Jane (Lefty) Brocious and Victoria (Roy) Woods; and brothers-in-law: James (Hazel) Greene and Thomas Greene.
With Ma passing, there is a pit of emptiness within us all that will never be filled again on this Earth. She is eternally loved and missed. There is no doubt in our mind she is happy being reunited with her loved ones whom she was previously grieving. I know she’s enjoying Heaven, looking down upon us saying, “They’re all nuts!”
A memorial service will be held at Purchase Line Church of the Brethren at a later date.
