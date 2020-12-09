Donna Lou (Hughs) McKenrick, 73, of Blairsville, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
She was the daughter of Merle and Midge Hughs. She was born in Washington on June 5, 1947.
She loved playing cards, gardening, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her stepchildren, Mary Jane McKenrick (Shawn Czech), of Blairsville; Terrence McKenrick, of Florida; a sister, Janet of Washington; numerous grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Terrence McKenrick, who died in 2016; and a sister, Carol.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
