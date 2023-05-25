Donna L. McQuiston, 75, of Homer City, passed away May 24, 2023, at home. She was born Nov. 11, 1947, in Indiana, the daughter of Howard and Erma (Donahue) Bailey.
Donna enjoyed gardening and flowers.
Donna is survived by her husband of 52 years, William “Burger” McQuiston Sr.; her children: Richard “Booger” (Tracy), of Shelocta, Jamie McQuiston, of Homer City, and Tammy (Matthew) Housholder, of Coral; her grandchildren Zachary McQuiston, Dylan McQuiston, Desiree McQuiston, Cody Housholder and Chad McQuiston; her great grandchildren Alivia McQuiston and Weston; and her beloved cat Shadow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepfather, Gilbert Frailey; son William McQuiston, Jr.; and brothers Jim and Robert Bailey.
Visitation will be Friday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where funeral services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Luther Chapel Cemetery, Coral.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to order flowers or sign the online guestbook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.