Donna L. Siko

Donna Leona Siko (Potts), 72, passed peacefully away on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Baltimore, Md.
She was born Dec. 17, 1949, the daughter of Donald R. and Leona M. (Flickinger) Potts, who preceded her in death.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed at Torrance State Hospital for 30 years as a nurse.
She was a graduate of Laurel Valley High School and Latrobe Area Hospital Nursing Program.
She was a devoted and loving mother who enjoyed baking, knitting, crocheting, ceramic crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Siko, in 1999; and son-in-law, David A. Miller in 2019.
Those left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Leigh Ann Miller (Siko), of Columbia, Md.; two grandchildren, Charlotte and Ashley Miller, of Columbia, Md.; and son, Philip and Caitlin (Bumar) Siko, of Loyalhanna. She is also survived by her brothers, William (Debra) Potts, of Latrobe; James Potts, of Bolivar; Michael Potts, of Bolivar; and Craig (Karen), of Bolivar; sister, Cindy Bracken (Potts), of Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Donna requested no family or public viewing due to donating her body to medical science.
In lieu of flowers, donate to the National Kidney Foundation.