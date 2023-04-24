Donna L. (Wilhelm) Buterbaugh, 89, of Marion Center, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
The daughter of Elmer E. and Nellie F. (Gumbert) Wilhelm, she was born in Whitesburg.
On June 30, 1951, she married Royden Dallis Buterbaugh, and they shared 54 years of marriage until his death on May 17, 2006.
Donna was a 1951 graduate of Marion Center High School. Faithful in her church attendance, she was an active member of Calvary Bible Church and previously a member of East Mahoning Baptist Church. Over the years, she served as a Sunday School teacher, VBS director and teacher, choir director, and helped with the Baptist Youth Fellowship.
Donna was very devoted to her faith and her family. She loved spending time with all of her family members, especially her children, grandchildren, parents and siblings. She was a past caregiver to her mother.
Donna and Roy spent many years traveling in their RV, spending winters in Florida and summers in Tennessee, making friends along the way.
She loved doing puzzles, sudoku, color by number projects, reading and playing cards.
Donna is survived by her two children: James A. Buterbaugh, of Marion Center, and Ruth Ann B. Struble and husband Charles, of Hinsdale, N.Y.; her son Dan’s companion, Deborah Hill, of Lucernemines; her four grandchildren: R. Dallas Buterbaugh and wife Quinetta, Patrick A. Buterbaugh and companion Alison Casti, Charles W. Struble and William C. Struble; her great-granddaughters: Rachel Lohrman, Chace Buterbaugh and Cassidy Buterbaugh; and her great-great-granddaughers: Hazel Stokes and Caiya Prescott.
Also surviving are her siblings: Eleanor Weaver, Linda Kirkland, Karen Matty and husband Dennis; sisters-in-law: Dolores Wilhelm and Marsha Wilhelm; her two brothers-in-law, Ronald Buterbaugh and John Buterbaugh and wife Donna; and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son: Daniel R. Buterbaugh, who passed away April 4, 2023; her two brothers: Richard “Dick” Wilhelm and Robert “Bob” Wilhelm; and two sisters-in-law: Ruth Daugherty and Evelyn DeHaven.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where an 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Tuesday with Pastor John Traxler.
Interment will be at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line.
