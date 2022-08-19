Donna Lee Krouse, 76, of Indiana, formerly of Ernest, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, after a long battle with illnesses.
The daughter of James L. and Helen Nellie (Moody) Schloder, she was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Indiana.
Donna was formerly a member of Ernest Bible Church. She had been employed by McGill’s Car World where she thrived as a female car salesperson. Donna had also been involved in the grocery business for many years in management.
Donna enjoyed spending time with her family and always encouraged them to “stay gold.”
She is survived by a son, James Vernon (Jill) Holley, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Jessica Holley-Clark and her husband, Demetrius, Allisha Holley-Olechovski and Tiffany Barker; three great-grandchildren, Jade Olivia Barker, Drew Daniel Holley and Demetrius “Bubba” Clark Jr.; and numerous nephews and nieces.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Robert Holley and Donald “Donnie” Gene Holley; one grandson, James Thomas “JT” Holley; three brothers, James Schloder, David Wayne Schloder and Harry E. Schloder Sr.; as well as a sister, Shirley Schloder.
Mrs. Donna Krouse will be remembered most by strength and willingness to continue on. May her soul be as strong as her flesh, and may she live eternally in peace.
Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.