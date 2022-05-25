Donna Lee Ream, 86, of Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 23, 2022, with her loving family by her side.
A lifelong resident of Indiana County, she was born March 1, 1936, and went on to marry her sweetheart of 68 years, George I. “Bud” Ream on March 6, 1954.
Donna devoted her life to her family. Her devotion and love took many forms, including her phenomenal cooking and baking skills; camping trips together; and most of all spending precious time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was also faithful member of Bethel Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her beloved husband, “Bud,” Donna is survived by three daughters: Karen Caruso, of Indiana; Barbara (Jim) Golden, of Penn Run; and Vicki (Ed) Howells, of Home; grandchildren: Andrew (Natoshia) Bishop, Kristen (Kenny) Shankle, Kayla (Caleb) Griffith, Hope (Michael Renosky) Fye, Becky (Jonathan) Alter and Jeff Golden; and great-grandchildren: Kamden and Kyler Bishop; Harper and Madi Shankle; Aubrey, Blake, Grady, Easton and Lucas Griffith; Bradleigh Fye; and Brandon and Justin Alter.
Donna was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Rob Caruso.
Visitation will be held Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 1470 Bethel Church Road, Indiana, where the funeral service will take place at 3 p.m.
Interment will immediately follow in Bethel Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church.
Bowser Minich Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.