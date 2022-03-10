Donna M. Kovalcik

Donna M. (Myers) Kovalcik, 88, of Blairsville, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at The Communities at Indian Haven.
Born May 3, 1933, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Earl and Florence (Shubert) Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 69 years, James L. Kovalcik; daughter, Karen (Kovalcik) Catherwood; sister, Margaret Lazor; and bothers, Fred, Harold, Donald and Jimmie Myers.
She is survived by children, Daniel and wife Marlene, Blairsville; Michael Kovalcik and wife Ronda, New Florence; and Ronald Kovalcik, Fulshear, Texas; son-in-law, Jack Catherwood, Johnstown; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one soon to be born; and sisters, Jean Lazor and husband Alex, Homer City, and Carol Lonas and husband Gary, New Florence.
Donna was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, and co-owner of Kardon Corp., Blairsville. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
Friends will be received from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward. Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, 425 Bridge St., Seward, PA 15954 or St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Arrangements in the care of Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.