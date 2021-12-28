Donna Mae Stormer, 69, of Slickville, died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
She was the daughter of George and Leila Patterson, who preceded her in death, and was born April 28, 1952, in Indiana.
She is survived by her children, Edward C. (Judy) Stormer, Pittsburgh; Joe Stormer, Blairsville; Jennifer (Craig) Faight, St. Michaels; Samuel (Kim) Stormer, Clymer; Frederick Stormer, Slickvill; and Leila (Joseph) Dulude, Delmont. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Arianna, Shaila, Ashley Stormer, Kody Faight, Jacob Clems, Emily Stormer, Christian Green, Bentley Stormer and her great-granddaughter Gabriella Faight. She is also survived by her siblings, Margaret (James) Bash, of Ligonier; and Shirley (Clark) Cribbs and Terri (John) Oswalt, Penn Run.
She will be missed by her pets, Sweet Pea, Rico, Phoenix and Smokey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul Reed and Richard Patterson.
Friends will be received Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Homer City, where funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The funeral service will be performed by the Rev Tim Bash, her nephew.