Donna McCrady McQuaide, 88, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in her home.
The daughter of the late William H. and Bessie J. (Rutherford) McCrady, she was born in Indiana on Sept. 28, 1931.
Donna was a graduate of Blairsville High School where she served as an editor for the yearbook, head cheerleader and played the lead in many school musicals. Donna was the matriarch of her family and in addition to her duties as a mother and grandmother, she also owned and operated The Coney with her late husband Robert C. McQuaide Sr., where she was lovingly known as “the colonel.”
Donna is survived by two children: Tim McQuaide and fiance Laura Duffy, and Kimberly “DeeDee” Snyder and husband James F. Snyder; six grandchildren: Jessica Marie Snyder, Patrick James Snyder, Sadie Elizabeth McQuaide, Timothy Connor McQuaide, Fiona Maeve McQuaide and Joey McQuaide; her beloved “siblings” Carol, Billy and Kathleen; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by husband Robert C. McQuaide Sr.; two sons, Patrick McQuaide and Robert McQuaide Jr.; and four siblings, William G. McCrady, Richard T. McCrady, Gene A. McCrady and Mildred M. McCrady.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Following the visitation’s conclusion at 7 p.m., friends are invited to join Donna’s family at The Coney for light refreshments. Inurnment will take place in Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly suggests donations be made to VNA Hospice Services of Indiana County, 850 Hospital Road, Suite #3000, Indiana, PA 15701. Arrangements have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.