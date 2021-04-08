Donna Stano

Donna M. (Plahs) Stano, 65, of Saltsburg, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born March 16, 1956, in Indiana, she was a daughter of Daniel and Olga (Prenni) Plahs.
Donna lived in the Saltsburg/Nowrytown area all of her life. She worked at Federal Labs as a tear gas maker for 15 years, and also worked as a screen printer for more than 20 years and retired in December 2019.
Donna enjoyed sewing, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, flea markets and antiquing.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Stano Sr., on March 17, 2021; and brothers Charles, Frank and Thomas Plahs, who died as an infant.
Donna is survived by son, James E. Stano Jr., of Derry; daughter Jamie L. (Ronald) Hooks, of Iselin; grandchildren Andrew James, Victoria Leeann and Hope Elizabeth Stano; great-grandchildren Wesley, Mason, William and Virginia Rose; sisters Sandra (Daniel) Jakosh, Mary Kay Hinchman and Bertha (Dennis) Koffman; and her nieces, nephews and extended family and great friends.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, where a Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday. Please join the family as they honor Donna’s life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is limited to 25 percent of capacity, with the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Private interment in Iselin Union Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
