Donovan “Don” Dickinson, 83, of Elderton, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at his daughter’s residence.
He was born June 1, 1939, to Donovan and Frances (Skulez) Dickinson, in Pittsburgh.
Don was employed by the Indiana Gazette for many years. He enjoyed drag racing, flea markets and spending time visiting with his friends at Eat’n Park.
Don is survived by two sons, John (Terrie) Cromley, of Punxsutawney, and Russ Cromley, of Odessa, Fla.; four daughters, Lori (Glenn) Harmon, of Rural Valley, Jessica Mihm, of Canyon Lake, Calif., Amanda (Aaron) Bush, of Green, Ohio, and Justine (Anthony) Gamble, of Elderton; and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Susan Dickinson, who passed Nov. 30, 2018; and a sister, Jeanette Dickinson.
The Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley, is assisting with funeral arrangements.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later time.
Online condolences can be given at www.carsonboyer.com.