Dora E. Henderson, 93, of New Florence, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2021.
Dora was born May 18, 1928, in West Wheatfield Township, to James and Vinnie (Penrose) Boring, who preceded her in death.
She was also preceded in death by husband Paul W. Henderson; granddaughter Melissa Murdick; sisters Janet Clawson and Emme “Betty” Burkett; and brother Samuel Boring.
Dora is survived by loving daughters Judy Gelles, Bolivar; Karen Tosh and husband Jeff, Bolivar; Debbie Mills and husband Edward, New Florence; and Bonnie Garland and husband Ron, Gainesville, Fla.; grandchildren Paul Gelles, Mark Gelles, Stefanie Brown, Kristi Newman, Ryan Murdick, Dan Mills and Randi Keller; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister Joan Payne, Blairsville; brothers Eugene Boring and wife Romayne, New Florence, and Harry Boring and wife Isabelle, New Florence; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
She was a member of Germany United Methodist Church and taught Sunday School for more than 20 years. She worked as secretary-treasurer of Henderson Trucking and P&D Excavating from 1960 to 1981. She enjoyed spending her time doing hand crafts, camping, playing piano, cooking, baking and her flowers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday with Pastor David Peightal and Pastor Joanie Scarff co-officiating.
Interment will be in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
