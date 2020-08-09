Dora Louise (Burkett) Bighouse, 99, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Community Care and Rehabilitation in Marion, Ohio.
Dora was known as Louise to many. She worked at Big Bear in Marion in the 1960s and ’70s. It was there, where she met James “Jim” Bighouse, a Blue Bird pastry delivery man. The two married in 1972 and remained so until his death in 2007.
Louise leaves behind a son, Barry (Rebecca) Gustin; two granddaughters, Ashley (Chris Wood) Gustin and Page (Matt) Reefer; and a great-grandson, Emmett Wood.
Louise was 99 years old. On each birthday, she loved to laugh at the list her granddaughters provided of all of the things she was older than. Louise was around longer than the ball point pen, frozen food, sliced bread and the Empire State Building!
A celebration of Louise’s life will be held privately, graveside, for immediate family only, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Dora’s family thanks Community Care in Marion for their wonderful staff in helping them stay connected to our mother and grandmother during these last six months.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Louise’s name to Harding High School Music Department. Louise loved music, and dreamed of being a music teacher in her youth. We would like to help those with a similar dream to achieve their goal.
