Dora M. Rager, 78, of Vintondale, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at her home.
She was born Aug. 31, 1942, in Johnstown, a daughter of Theodore and Ethel McCachren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry; daughter-in-law Donna; brothers Ford and Harold; and sister Charlotte Cramer.
Dora is survived by her children Theodore Rager, Larry Rager, Barbara Laney and Alice Shultz; grandchildren Angela, Amanda, Kerry, Tanya, Matthew, Theodore and Shelby; 14 great-grandchildren; sister Barbara (Dick) Slater; brother John (Louella) McCachren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Vintondale Baptist Church and Vintondale Fire Ladies Auxiliary. She retired from Laurel Crest Manor. Dora also worked the voting polls for a number of years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. today at Askew-Houser Funeral Home Inc., Nanty Glo, where a funeral service by Pastor Joshua Burbank will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Interment will be in United Brethren Cemetery, Belsano.
