Doris B. (Spence) McGinnis, 89, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of Russell Spence and Gladys (Johnston) Spence; she was born on May 6, 1931, in Wilkinsburg, and was raised in Indiana.
Doris was a member of Center Presbyterian Church, Creekside, where she served as treasurer for many years. She was a graduate of Indiana High School Class of 1949.
She was the drive-in bank supervisor for Farmers Bank for 25 years and then at PNC Bank for 20 years until her retirement on Oct. 1, 1994.
Doris loved spending time with family and shopping. She also enjoyed watching television. Her favorite shows were “Dr. Phil,” “Wheel of Fortune” and westerns.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Neal R. McGinnis, of Indiana; a niece, Janet Bowers (Robert); nephews, Larry Spence (Christine) and Daniel Spence (Kim); a niece-in-law, Janet Spence; a sister-in-law, Ruth Spence; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Floyd Spence; and a nephew, John Spence.
The family will receive friends from and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana.
A private funeral service will be held for the family and interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Due to re-implemented government regulations, only 25 people are permitted at one time in the funeral home. You may experience a slight wait upon your arrival. Masks or face coverings will be required upon entry into the funeral home as per the CDC guidelines.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Doris’ memory may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation to help cure Parkinson’s Disease at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at michaeljfox.org.
