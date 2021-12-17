Doris J. Adamson

Doris Jean (Tomb) Adamson, 89, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Mesa.
She was born in Dilltown, in East Wheatfield Township, Dec. 30, 1931, to Frank W. and Elizabeth (West) Tomb.
Doris lived in Washington Township for 37 years, moving to Indiana for 15 years before relocating to Arizona in 2002. Doris was a secretary for the Marion Center High School as well as a library clerk. She enjoyed reading, ceramics, sewing, knitting, crocheting and all types of crafting.
She was a former member of the Plumville United Presbyterian Church and the Crete Presbyterian Church of Indiana before moving to Arizona.
Surviving Doris are her children, Shirley L. Feather, of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Kathy J. (Vincent) Mihoerck, of Northern Cambria, and Deborah A. (Ronald) Baker, of Lake Isabella, Mich.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Twila Mae Cahill, of California; and sister-in-law Lois Tomb, of Johnstown.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Adamson; sister, Elaine Tomb; brother, Dean Tomb; sons-in-law, H. Daniel Jones and Thomas L. Feather; and grandson, Vin Mihoerck.
Friends will be received by the family Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Monday, from 10 until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana, with Pastor Will Pinos officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
