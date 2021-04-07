Doris J. Goodyear

Doris J. (Kammerdiener) Goodyear, 83, of Clymer, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was the daughter of Harold and Dorothy (Lorigan) Kammerdiener, born Oct. 8, 1937, in Putneyville.
Doris spent the majority of her life taking care of others, both in her family and in the community. She raised seven children and played a significant role in the nurture of her grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. She was a strong, plain-spoken woman who told you the unvarnished truth, but also graciously offered to give whatever you asked for. She worked as a hospice aide for the Visiting Nurses Association where she earned the nickname “velvet hands” because of her gentle care of the patients. She loved the beach, with the Oregon Inlet on the North Carolina Outer Banks being her favorite spot. Doris was married to her beloved Jimmy for over 65 years. When visiting their home, 85 percent of the time you would hear her calling out for “Jimmy” to do one thing or another. The Goodyear family would like to thank 365 Hospice for their compassionate care and especially Sarah, Holly, and Maria who were a source of great comfort in Doris’ final days.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Goodyear Jr., of Clymer; seven children, Rick (Rosie) Goodyear, of Maryland; Dave (Cindy) Goodyear, of Florida; Mike Goodyear, of Hershey; Tony (Karen) Goodyear, of Maryland; Susie Goodyear, of Georgia; Greg (Tammy) Goodyear, of Indiana; and Sally (Robert) Mills, Clymer; 14 grandchildren: Doug (Melissa) Goodyear, Josh (Jes) Goodyear, Steve Goodyear, Chris Goodyear, Calaina (Phil) Green, Katie Goodyear, Andrea Davis, Brian Davis, Trista (Eric) Barliar, Ryan Goodyear, Tanya Eiselman, Kevin, (Kim) Eiselman, Devin McClain and Connor McClain; seven great-granchildren: Sophia, Kaylen and Lily Goodyear, Brandon and Sierra Lucik, and Mark and Lyla, Eiselman; two sisters and one brother, Peggy (James) Stickel, of Tennessee; Judy Smock, of New Bethlehem; and Roger (Ladonna) Kammerdiener, of Clymer; and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Fred Kammerdiener; one sister-in-law, Louise Kammerdiener; one daughter-in-law, Bonnie Goodyear; one nephew, Peter Stickel.
Friends will be received on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, with Doris’s memorial service following at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mark Harper officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to 365 Hospice, 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.