Doris J. Howard, 87, of Indiana, formerly of Elderton, passed away on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
She was born on April 18, 1936, in South Mahoning Township to Walter John and Bertha Myrtle (Lawton) McCausland.
Doris graduated from Elderton High School and was a member of Elderton Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder. She was previously employed as an assembly laborer with the Robertshaw Company.
Doris was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and rooted for the Penguins, Pirates and the Steelers. She enjoyed family vacations, especially going to camp in Tionesta. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her “GGMa.”
Her memory will be cherished by her son, Gerry L. Howard and wife Donna, of Shelocta; daughter Pamela R. Flickinger and husband Michael, of Spring Church; grandchildren Jason Flickinger and wife Melissa, Kurt Flickinger and wife Gwendolyn, Eric Howard and wife Tasneem, Rodney Howard and Jodi Flickinger and husband Jarad Skaley; six great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Owen, Nevel, Dean, Solei and Adam; her brother, Ronald Lawton McCausland and wife Marsha, of Spring Church; and several nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald B. Howard, whom she married on May 4, 1951, and who passed away on Aug. 20, 2019; and a sister, Beverly Ruth McCausland.
Her family would like to thank the staff of St. Andrew’s Village and 365 Hospice for the care and compassion they provided to Doris and her loved ones.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Clark Chapel of Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday at Elderton Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Main St., Elderton, with Sandra Peterman officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’ memory to Elderton Presbyterian Church, PO Box 159, Elderton, PA 15736.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc.
To send a condolence to Doris’s family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.
