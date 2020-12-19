Doris J. Kuzar, 70, Nicktown, passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 31, 1950, in Spangler, a daughter of Michael and Ann (Gerlesky) Hrubochak.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve J. “Joe” Kuzar, whom she married July 12, 1969; children Joseph S. (Christine) Kuzar, Vancouver, Wash.; and Annette M. (Greg) Peach, Alverda; grandchildren Morgan A. Peach and Dante J. Kuzar; brothers and sisters Marilyn (John) Kuzar, Indiana; Patricia (Walter) Conrad, Heilwood; Paul (Annie) Hrubochak, Clymer; Karen (Denny) Stewart, Marion Center; Michael (Kathy) Hrubochak, Marstellar; and Debbie (Ken) Hicks, Northern Cambria; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doris attended Northern Cambria High School. She worked at Carol Ann Fashions, Hastings, and owned and operated Kuzar Mink Ranch with her husband until their retirement in 2017.
She was a devoted Christian and a member of Pine Grove Church of God, and was on the board of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau for eight years.
She loved God, her family, her friends and children, trout fishing, cooking, feeding her deer and going to camp.
Friends will be received Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service by Pastor Steve Lecorchick at Pine Grove Church of God, Cherry Tree. Interment will be in McDowell Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Pine Grove Church of God, 1900 Mulberry Road, Cherry Tree, PA 15724. Arrangements are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home Inc., Carrolltown.
Due to COVID-19 the family asks all attending the service to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Anyone who is uncomfortable attending may drive by and blow the horn.
You may place online condolences at www.stevensfamilyfuneralhomes.com or on the funeral home’s Facebook page.