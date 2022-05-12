Doris Jean (Lydic) Bowman, 81, of Cherry Tree, Clearfield County, died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Canterbury Place in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Fred and Ruby (Leamer) Lydic, she was born on Dec. 15, 1940, at Miners Hospital in Spangler.
Ms. Bowman resided in Cherry Tree until 1961. She attended Cambria-Rowe Business College in Johnstown. Upon graduation she moved to Washington, D.C., and was employed at the Pentagon.
She then moved to Chicago and graduated from Harrington School of Interior Design. She lived in Chicago and Evanston, Ill., for 35 years.
In 1996, Ms. Bowman returned to Cherry Tree to be with her mother.
Her avocations throughout life were travel, bicycling, cross country skiing and gardening.
Ms. Bowman is survived by her daughter, Tonya Sullivan, of Chicago, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Per Ms. Bowman’s request, there will not be a viewing.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Tuesday from noon until 1 p.m., the time of her memorial service, at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Pastor Paul Yarnal will officiate. Private interment will be at McDowell Cemetery in Green Township, Indiana County.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Ms. Bowman’s guestbook and share a condolence message.