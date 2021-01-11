Doris Jean Harriger, 85, of Belsano, passed away on her birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
She was born Jan. 6, 1936, in Sligo, daughter of the late Arthur Sr. and Iona (Dixon) Botzer.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Pastor Clayton D. Harriger; children, Richard (Lynn) Harriger, Vicki (Don) Stophel, Eric (Vicki) Harriger, Linda (Jim) Lindrose, and Stephen (Alberta) Harriger; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Arthur Botzer Jr.; sister Fern Gourley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A faithful and devoted pastor’s wife, Jean shared the calling with her husband, Clayton, when God called him to the ministry in 1958, never complaining or ungrateful at any time throughout the years.
A memorial service is being planned at a location to be determined later for June 12. Arrangements are in care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Nanty Glo. Condolences may be left for the family at www.askew-houser.com. Donations in Jean’s memory are asked to be made to the Gypsy Christian Church, P.O. Box 52, Gypsy, PA 15741.