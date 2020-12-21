Doris Jean Marshall

Doris Jean (Black) Marshall, 85, of Shelocta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1935, in Echo to Lawrence Black and Frances Weaver (Hollobaugh). William Hollobaugh raised Jean as his own along with her other siblings until he passed away when she was 14.
Doris was a member of Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, where she served as a Sunday School secretary for many years. She was also a member of the Armstrong Grange #1645 and state and national grange levels, and the Elderton Fire Department Auxiliary. For over 50 years, she enjoyed being an Avon representative. Doris also worked for various retail stores in the Indiana and Kittanning areas.
She is survived by her son, Larry J. Marshall, of Shelocta; two daughters, Shirley A. Marshall and friend, Karla Cogley, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Sally J. Marshall, of Ridgeland, S.C.; two grandsons, Aaron W. Marshall and Lawrence J. Marshall and fianc￩, Krystle Williams; and two sisters, Betty J. Daugherty and husband, David, of Creekside, and Dorothy A. Fleming and husband, John, of Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of 50 years, James E. Marshall, who died March 11, 2006; an infant brother; brother, Virgil Black; and two sisters, Eleanor Hollobaugh and Anna Mae Spence.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home, Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton.
Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Keith Simmons officiating.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Interment will be in Atwood Cemetery, Atwood.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
Contributions may be made in Doris’ memory to the Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, 3087 Dutch Run Road, Shelocta, PA 15774; Elderton Volunteer Fire Dept., P.O. Box 367, Elderton, PA 15774; or the Grace Independent Baptist Church payable to the Rev. Nicholas Kostella, P.O. Box 1, Shelocta, PA 15774.
