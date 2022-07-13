Doris Jeanne (Snypes) Cummings, 82, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana.
She was born May 7, 1940, in North Carolina, the daughter of the late William Snypes and Gladys (Rodgers) Snypes.
She retired as a registered nurse, having worked at Indiana Hospital. Doris also helped, along with her husband, to run the family business. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. Doris loved to embroider, do needlepoint and spend time with her family, especially her grandkids.
She is survived by daughter, Tracey Lynne Kurnocik and husband William, of Blairsville; daughter, Vickie Lea Boehm and husband Robert, of Nunda, N.Y.; grandchildren, Anna Kurnocik, of Blairsville, Andrew Kurnocik and Holly, of Mt. Joy, Rhiannon Boehm, of New York and Shannon Boehm, of New York; great granddaughter, Jessica Rose; brother, David Snypes, of Ridgecrest, N.C.; several cousins; and her cat, Angel.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Snypes; mother, Gladys (Rodgers) Snypes; husband, David S. Cummings Jr., in 2013; and granddaughter, Jessica L. Kurnocik, in 2004.
In keeping with Doris’ wishes, all arrangements will be private. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Jessica Kurnocik Charitable Foundation, PO Box 6, Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.