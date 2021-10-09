Doris L. Anderson

Doris L. (Tritinger) Anderson, 84, of Saltsburg, passed away Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Ark Manor Personal Care Home, Delmont.
Born Oct. 19, 1936, in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of Robert S. Tritinger and Sarah E. (McVay) Tritinger.
Doris was a 1954 graduate of David B. Oliver High School and a 1958 graduate of the Indiana State Teachers College. She had lived in Saltsburg since 1957 and was a beloved reading teacher at Saltsburg Elementary School. Doris was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg and was very active as a member of the Saltsburg Historical Society and Herb Society. Doris became a Steelers fan later in life and enjoyed Pirates baseball (she loved Andrew McCutcheon), cooking, reading, socializing, traveling and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Samuel Anderson; and her beloved poodle/schnauzer, Riley.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Sally Anderson, of Oxon Hill, Md., and Cathy (Joe) Palmer, of Delmont; grandchildren, John and Josh Amberger, Kayla (Tanner) Hahn and Clay Palmer; great-grandson, Luka Hahn; brother, Tom (Janet) Tritinger, of Pittsburgh; sisters, Bobbi (John) Daskivich and Bonnie (Bob) Leitsch, of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. A private graveside service in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, will take place at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service will be announced for a later date in Trinity Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s memory to the Saltsburg Free Library, 417 Walnut St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
