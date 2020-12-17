Doris Mary (Greene) Wapp, 85, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born in 1935 in Green Township to Clyde and Hattie Burnheimer Greene.
Mrs. Wapp was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy and a veteran of the Vietnam War. She received the Navy Achievement Medal and the Navy Accommodation Medal. She retired with the rank of lieutenant commander. Following her Navy retirement she was employed by the VNA for eight years.
Doris was a graduate of the Indiana Hospital Nursing School.
Mrs. Wapp was a member of the Dixonville Wesleyan Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gene E. Wapp, Indiana; five brothers and one sister, Allen Greene and wife Glenda, Ravenna, Ohio; Alvin Greene, Clymer; Marjorie Kalicicki and husband John, Indiana; Randy Greene and wife Diane, Penn Run; Rodney Greene and wife Talona, Indiana; Duane Greene and wife Janet, Clymer; several in-laws; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers and one sister, Donald and D. Eugene Greene and Linda Mehalic.
A private funeral service will be held at the Dixonville Wesleyan Methodist Church. Interment will be made in the Ruffner Cemetery. The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.