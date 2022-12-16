Doris Mildred Carney, 89, of Homer City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at home.
Born Oct. 4, 1933, in Brush Valley, she was the daughter of Merlin and Flora St. Clair-Carney (Stiles).
Doris was a member of Dilltown Baptist Church and the Armagh Senior Citizens. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was an outstanding cook and baker, noted for her graham cracker cream pie. She was always very thoughtful and kind to everyone. Her love for God and her family and friends encouraged others to be as optimistic and strong as she was.
She is survived by her loving children, Deborah, married to John Hamrock, of Homer City; Robert J. Carney, married to Vicki (Clark), of Homer City; Brenda, married to Todd Penrose, of Homer City; and Gail L. Carney and fiancé Dan Robertson, of Greensburg; her loving grandchildren, Bridget Battaglini (Scott), Lisa Potochniak, Jodi Hamrock, Joshua J. Carney (Jennifer), Robert E. Carney and Joseph Mulligan (Amy); her loving great-grandchildren, Rider, Isabel and Hannah; and her stepsisters, Sandra Carney-Davis and Eileen Cole.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Roy E. Carney; husband, Donald J. Carney; son, Donald R. Carney; and her brothers and sisters.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Jon A. Meese Funeral Home, Seward, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Pastor Barry Brown officiating.
Private interment will take place in Armagh Cemetery.
