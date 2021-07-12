Doris V. Ford

Doris V. (Rapp) Ford, 93, of Blairsville, died Friday, July 9, 2021, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
Born Dec. 20, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Harvey Rapp and Geneva (Boyce) Rapp.
Doris is in Jehovah’s memory waiting to be awakened from death as promised in John 5:28,29, which reads “Do not be amazed at this for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out those who did good things to a resurrection of life and those who practiced vile things to a resurrection of judgment.”
Doris was a beautiful lady inside and out. She lived a life of adventure. Doris served her country in the Navy as an E2 in WWII at Great Lakes, Ill. Also, while there, she was an art teacher. She traveled the world with her military husband and five children in places like Spain and Africa. Later on in life she worked as a nurse’s aide.
She was a loyal faithful servant of Jehovah for 50 years since she was baptized in 1971 in California. She loved being one of Jehovah’s people. She especially enjoyed sharing spiritual teachings with others. She attended the Blairsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.
One of Doris’s fondest memories she liked to tell others was of an adventure she had. Her dad, Harvey, came home for a surprise visit from MIT. He asked his wife, Geneva, where was Doris and she told him she was at the airport. When he arrived, Doris was landing from her solo flight and while she was waiting to talk to her instructor she looked over and saw her dad. He looked at her and said “Doris it’s time to come home.” That was her last solo flight.
She was a loving mother and the best mom ever. She was so special and loved so very much by her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Carol Ford, Blairsville; sons Rolin Ford and wife Donna, Indiana, Thomas Ford and wife Becky, Mississippi, and Jeffrey Ford and wife Donna, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Rolin Ford III, Katherine Ford, Laura Berman, Billie Jackson, Shawn Ford and Jeremy Clay; great-grandchildren Greyson, Tyler, Ryan, Neiva, Evan, Patrick and Audrey; and brother Denny Rapp and wife Brenda.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rolin Ford; daughter Terry Lee Clay; brother Ron Rapp; infant brother Bobby; sister Jeanette Metzgar; and son-in-law Joe Clay.
In keeping with Doris’ wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A memorial service will be held through the Blairsville Kingdom Hall via Zoom at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Blairsville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 324 Newport Road, Blairsville, PA 15717.