Dorothy Adams

Dorothy M. (Rearick) Adams, 100, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at St. Andrew’s Village.
Born June 25, 1922, in Plum Creek, she was the last surviving child born to the late Arthur Eugene and Mary Jane (Grantz) Rearick.
Dorothy worked at Musser Forests for over 40 years. She earned her GED in 1972 and began employment in the dietary department at Indian Haven. She retired in 1984 after 12 years of dedicated service.
She was a faithful member of Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women, Grove Chapel Homemakers, Golden Agers Club in Indiana and the Indiana Senior Center. Dorothy also volunteered at St. Andrew’s Village.
Her favorite pastimes included playing cards, quilting, crocheting, crafts and bingo.
Dorothy is survived by her sons James B. (Martha) Adams, of Home, and Lyle D. Adams, of Hutchinson, Minn.; her daughter, Louella J. (William) Ondo, of Home; daughters-in-law Juanita Bishop, of Georgia, and Hildegard Jones, of North Carolina; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; many, many great-great-grandchildren; and a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Cummens “Lee” Adams, in 1966; sons Dwight L. Adams and Delone E. Adams; daughter Dorothy J. Adams; daughters-in-law Isolde Adams and Patricia Adams; grandsons Bryan Adams, Benjamin Jones and Paul Adams; and brothers Roy (Helen), Earl (Mary), William (Goldie), Ivan (Pauline) and Bud J. (Gayle) Rearick.
Friends will be received by Dorothy’s family on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Stephen Bond officiating. Burial will be in Grove Chapel Lutheran Church Cemetery, Rayne Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Grove Chapel Lutheran Church, 1990 Route 119 Highway North, Indiana, PA 15701.
To express an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowser minich.com.