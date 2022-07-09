Dorothy B. Ghezzi

Dorothy Bernardine Ghezzi, 97, a retired nurse, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Health First Viera Hospital in Melbourne, Fla.
Mrs. Ghezzi was born Feb. 6, 1923, in Coral, to Charles and Christina (Mlinarsky) Yarchak.
She graduated in 1940 from Homer City High School and in 1942 from Indiana Hospital School of Nursing.
She studied nursing management at Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh and Cornell University in New York.
Her career as a registered nurse and manager spanned 50 years.
An avid golfer and gardener, she and her husband were founding members of Suntree Country Club and St. John the Evangelist Catholic Community in Viera, Fla.
She is survived by her two sons, Keith T. (Lisa Marie) Ghezzi, of Easton, Md., and Kevin H. Ghezzi, of Marietta, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Kophil Lynn Ghezzi and Henry Ghezzi. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marilyn J. (David) Zubalick, of Blairsville, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Ghezzi, and her two brothers, Carl W. Yarchak, of Black Lick, and Thomas L. Yarchak, of Blairsville.
There will be a Mass of Resurrection celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Parish, in Coral.