Dorothy Bernadette Costello, 85, of Coral, died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of Steve Costello and Elizabeth (Smiley) Costello; she was born in Brush Valley on Sept. 6, 1934.
Dorothy loved her dogs, and enjoyed going to bingo, the casino and eating at Red Lobster.
She is survived by nephews Stephen Kopchik (Lydia), of Iselin, N.J.; and Michael Genova, of Pittsburgh; and Dorothy’s special angel and dearest friend, Brenda Warr.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Anthony DePetris.
As per Ms. Costello’s wishes there will be no services or visitation.
Inurnment will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Coral.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
