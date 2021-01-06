Dorothy C. Widdowson

Dorothy Cook Widdowson, 92, of Lake City, died on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s East.
She was born in Indiana on Oct. 22, 1928, and she was the daughter of Vernon and Eleanor St. Clair Cook.
She was a graduate of Indiana High School in 1947 and had been employed in the school cafeteria at Elk Valley Elementary School in Lake City for over 20 years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lake City and belonged to the adult Sunday School class and the United Methodist Women, where she was secretary for many, many years. She loved spending time with family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed reading and playing cards, especially when winning.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a husband, Clarence B. Widdowson; a daughter, Sharen Hicks; a sister, Betty Spence; and a brother, Wendell Cook.
Survivors include a daughter, Beverly Widdowson, of Lake City; and a son, Christopher Widdowson, and his wife, Kay, of Palmyra, formerly of Warren; a sister, Mrs. Robert (Lois) Trainer, of Indiana; a brother, James Cook, of Pittsburgh; a sister-in-law, Mary (Everett) Hilliard, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Sheila Smith Detnerski (Joe), Heather Smith Clugh (Bob), all of Geneva, Ohio, and Colby Widdowson (Kaitlin), of Palmyra, formerly of Warren; five great-grandchildren, Shelby and Shane Briody, Gabriella and Isabella Clugh, and Charlotte Widdowson; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service that may be viewed by friends at https://facebook.com/BurtonQuinnScott anytime starting at noon on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main East, Girard. Burial will be in Girard Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Lake City United Methodist Church or Lake City United Methodist Women, both at 10087 Sampson Ave., Lake City, PA 16423 or Lake Fire Department, 2232 Rice Ave., Lake City, PA 16423.
Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.