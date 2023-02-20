Dorothy Cecilia (Garris) Rugh, 95, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, with family by her side.
The daughter of George W. Garris Sr. and Cecilia Claire (Walsh) Garris, she was born in Penn Township on Feb. 16, 1928. She graduated from Penn Trafford High School in 1946.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Edward J., Thomas H. and Michael A. Rugh; her granddaughter Barbara; her grandson Jason; her husband Edward C. Rugh; her brothers Richard (Dick), Robert and James Garris; and her sisters Zelma Mertz, Jean Baker and Barbara Garris.
She is survived by her children David W. Rugh, of Adams, Tenn., Lois M. Gildert, of Baltimore Md., Linda K. Rugh, of Greensburg, Stephen P. Rugh, of Somerset, Janet E. (David) Stewart, of Indiana, Ronald W. Rugh, of Greensburg, Carol L. Bavlish (Stanley), of Frederick, Md., and Sandra F. (Vincent) Miano, of Jeannette; brothers George W. (Bud) Garris Jr., of San Mateo, Calif., Paul (Norma) Garris Sr., of Jeannette, and Ken Garris (Charlotte), of Jeannette; a sister, Audrey Hoak, of Grapeville; her grandchildren Nicole Stewart, Matthew D. (Stacey) Stewart, Elizabeth Miano, Sarah Miano, Tara Trageser, Sean P. Rugh, Phillip Rugh; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy’s pastimes were playing her Yahtzee game and watching “Wheel of Fortune.” When she was well, she played bingo with friends Sharon and Harriet and would go to the casinos. She enjoyed traveling, having been to all 50 states and several countries.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc., 201 N. First St., Jeannette.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, with Fr. Job Foote as celebrant. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
