Dorothy 'Dot' N. Dablock

Dorothy “Dot” Neoma (Shearer) Dablock, 96, of Blairsville, Derry Township, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.
She was born April 5, 1925, in Blairsville, and was the daughter of Milford and Leona (Neudorfer) Shearer.
She graduated from Blairsville High School in 1943. After graduation, she worked at Blairsville Machine during World War II until she was married. She married her husband, William, on May 28, 1948, until his passing on July 20, 2014.
They had been married for 66 years. Her hobbies were quilting, crocheting and basket-weaving. She also loved putting together jigsaw puzzles.
Dot was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Hillside Methodist Church, SNPJ Society Lodge #174 and Blairsville Homemakers Group for many years.
Dot is survived by her son, Barry (Bonnie) Dablock, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two daughters, Donna Dablock, Ligonier, and Debbie (Tom) Christopher, Blairsville; grandchildren, Brian (Linda) Christopher, North Huntingdon; Eric (Erica) Christopher, Black Mountain, N.C.; Nathan (Liz) Dablock, Syracuse, N.Y.; and Danielle (Chris) Landry, Cumberland, R.I.; and great-grandchildren, Max, Owen and Ava Christopher and Shannon and Ryan Dablock.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Williard, William, Russell and Donald Shearer.
In keeping with Dot’s wishes, all services will be private.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Blairsville Veterans Memorial Flag Display Committee, 291 Heybert Drive, Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.