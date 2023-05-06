Dorothy “Dottie” I. (Carnahan) Bothel, 90, of Creekside, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, with her family by her side.
A daughter of A. Paul and Helen M. (Yoho) Carnahan, she was born June 9, 1932, in Wilkinsburg.
Dottie was a 1950 graduate of Indiana High School. Originally a member of Plum Creek Presbyterian Church, she later joined Graystone Presbyterian Church, where she served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Dottie also had served as president of the Creekside-Washington Township PTA. She was an avid reader, enjoyed working crossword puzzles and was a loyal viewer of the Hallmark Channel.
She is survived by her children, Patricia A. Gahagan, Indiana; Paula C. Witherow (John), Clymer; and Terry E. Bothel (Joanna), California, Md.; her brother, A. Lee Carnahan, Creekside; her daughter-in-law, Lucy Bothel, Indiana; her grandchildren, Andrew Gahagan (Scott Felton), Michael Gahagan (Carrie), Katelynn Gahagan Rowe (Josh), Jennifer Witherow, Ashley Bothel Gallo (Mike), Shane Bothel (Jennifer) and Tyler Bothel (Laura); great-grandchildren, Grant, Gavin, Nicholi, Caleb and Joseph Gahagan; Luke and Taylor Rowe; Giuliana and Gabriella Gallo; Olivia, Landon, McKinley and Cole Bothel; and a great-grandson expected in July. Dottie is also survived by a niece, Suzanne Carnahan McKendrick (Tim); nephew Greg Carnahan (Karen); and niece Bonnie Moyer (David), along with her special friends, David, Tracy, Sadie and Issac Juart, Larry and Billie Jo Yeomans and Olivia Yeomans Bailey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Scott E. Bothel, and her brother, David L. Carnahan.
Friends and family will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Graystone Presbyterian Church, with Pastor Joe Stroup officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Poudel, Dr. Bajwa, homecare nurse Morgan Tonkin, Diamond Drug Respiratory Care staff and the nurses and staff at Indiana Regional Medical Center for their excellent care Dottie received during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made Graystone Presbyterian Church, 640 Church St., Indiana, PA 15701, or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org or by mail at P.O. Box 37920, Boone, Iowa 50037-0920.
