Dorothy E. Banko

Dorothy E. (Bridge) Banko, 83, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Kelly’s II Personal Care Home, Latrobe.
She was born June 20, 1938, in Josephine, the daughter of Charles Bridge and Oneida (Brickell) Bridge.
Dorothy had worked at Blairsville High School in the Dietary Department. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Blairsville, where she enjoyed volunteering her time helping in the kitchen. She loved spending time with her family, working in her yard and cleaning her home.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Zaccagnini and husband Robert, Greensburg; grandson, Vinny Zaccagnini; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Banko; and brothers, David and Charles Bridge.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Rev. Mark Heckman will officiate. Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. The family requests that everybody wear masks in the funeral home.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Black Lick Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 415, Black Lick, PA 15716.